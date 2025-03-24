Skip to Content
Fake doctor arrested for dispensing medication

Published 8:42 am

By Vanessa Laurent

    LANTANA, Florida (WPBF) — Authorities arrested Frank Haberle last month for posing as a doctor and dispensing medication from Broadway Health in Lantana, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and DEA conducted an undercover operation where Haberle provided testosterone, HCG, and anastrozole to an agent. Haberle, a three-time convicted felon, falsely claimed to work under a licensed physician. The investigation revealed no licensed medical professional was involved in the prescriptions.

Haberle has since been arrested and now faces charges for practicing without a license and dispensing medication illegally.

