AG: Baltimore assisted living facility owner sentenced 5 years for exploiting vulnerable adult

By Kayla Morton

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — An owner of a Baltimore assisted living facility has been sentenced to five years after using a bank account of a patient in her care, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Tavonia Stackhouse, the owner of the Rescuing Hearts Assisted Living Facility, pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and caretaker Monica Brown was also charged, the attorney general said.

Officials said the vulnerable adult ended up hospitalized after having confronted Stackhouse and Brown in May 2023. The attorney general’s office said Stackhouse pleaded guilty on March 3 and Brown pleaded guilty shortly thereafter.

A judge sentenced Stackhouse to five years, suspending all but 60 days in jail, with three years of supervised probation, the attorney general’s office said. Stackhouse was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Brown also pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She also must serve five years, pay $3,000 in restitution, complete 100 community service hours and face three years of supervised probation, the attorney general’s office said.

Stackhouse and Brown’s probation terms also state that they are ordered not to provide care for vulnerable adults or participate in Medicare, Medicaid or any other federally funded health program.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.