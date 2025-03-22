Driver dies in crash after trying to flee from attempted traffic stop

By Lexy Leidlein

FORT MYERS, Florida (WSVN) — A woman is dead after crashing while attempting to drive off from an attempted traffic stop in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:34 p.m. Friday along Central Avenue near Union Street. The 39-year-old woman from Fort Myers was trying to flee from an attempted traffic stop conducted by Fort Myers police.

While she was driving away, the woman struck a Fort Myers police officer with her vehicle.

The woman then traveled north on Central Avenue in her 2013 Kia Forte and failed to make a turn. The woman then traveled off the roadway and collided with a building at 2055 Central Ave.

The woman was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with critical injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Fort Myers police told Gulf Coast News that the officer struck by the woman’s vehicle is OK and was evaluated at the hospital out of precaution.

