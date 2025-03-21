Shelter dog to “pawtrol” as honorary K9 officer in search of home

By Madeline Bartos

BETHAL PARK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A new officer will be walking the beat with the Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday, looking for “disorderly biscuits” and “scritchy scratches.”

Leo, a rescue dog who has been searching for his forever home for far too long, will be named an honorary K-9 officer for the day. He’ll “pawtrol” the community with Bethel Park police in hopes he’ll be able to nab a new family.

The boxer/pittie mix is described as 65 pounds “of pure love.” He’s the longest tenured resident at Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in Washington County.

Leo will spend the day with community resource officer Amber DiFranco. From 10 a.m. to noon, he has a packed schedule, starting with a swearing-in ceremony and a tour of the department. After that, Leo will go to the Brightwood Road fire station before moving on to the South Park Shops. He’ll end the morning by visiting some local community events.

“We are excited to kick off this new program and have our first rescue, Leo, spend the day with us as an honorary officer,” DiFranco said in a press release. “Angel Ridge is an amazing shelter that works tirelessly to rescue animals of all types including dogs, cats and even horses.”

The police department said it plans to feature different animals from a “variety” of shelters throughout the year.

For more information about adopting Leo or any of Angel Ridge’s other animals, visit their website.

