Pewaukee mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her autistic daughter

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Fifty-three-year-old Amy Laszkiewicz was sentenced on Thursday, March 20, after she was accused of starving her daughter to death in 2023.

Laszkiewicz was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators believed Laszkiewicz’s actions led to the death of her 23-year-old daughter, Cora Laszkiewicz, who had been diagnosed with severe autism.

When officials responded to a 911 call placed by Laszkiewicz on Jan. 4, 2023, they discovered Cora’s body under blankets. Court documents reveal she was extremely thin, weighing only 70 pounds at 5’5″, and a BMI so low the Centers for Disease Control’s website couldn’t calculate it.

Laszkiewicz plead guilty in January. In that hearing, she denied being at fault but pled guilty with the Alford plea, which allows criminal defendants to maintain their innocence while also accepting that prosecution likely has enough evidence to convince a judge or jury otherwise.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.