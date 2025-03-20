Zoo staff’s kind gesture delivers unforgettable flamingo experience for birthday girl!

By Ben Hill

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — As a member of the Nashville Zoo, our family loves to venture out to Grassmere and see all the animals.

My kids personal favorite? The flamingos! So I ventured out to see them the other day and share a great story along the way.

Just to see them walk and hang out is such a cool experience. That’s why some out of town visitors traveled over four hours so a guest could impress her flamingo loving Mom with a close encounter she’d never forget!

Unfortunately, it happened to be a hot August day, and the pavement was too warm for previous flamingo feet to touch! But, the best thing happened.

Zoo staff members Alli Bennett and Jessica Knox stepped in! They arranged a private meet and greet since the family made a special trip.

“The mother was celebrating her birthday it was her dream to always meet a flamingo up close and so she was able to get some photos with the flamingo, feed them a nice tasty treat like we normally do on the encounter, and ask all the questions that she had,” said Jessica Knox, Ambassador Animal Leadkeeper for Encounters at the Nashville Zoo.

“I know that we can’t always do everything that the visitors want just we can’t we? I do have to cancel encounters sometimes due to weather,” said Allie Bennett, Part-Time Ambassador Animal Keeper on Encounters Team. “We do have to put the animals health first. But of course, especially when somebody’s making a four hour trip for something special like that, we really try and go above and be on for something like that.”

And that’s what makes Alli and Jessica Music City Hitmakers winners. Going above and beyond for guests in Nashville, and showing extraordinary hospitality because it’s the right thing to do. The guest was so impressed and that’s why they nominated them!

Speaking of which, if you know of someone in the hospitality industry going above and beyond, you can nominate them for the Music City Hitmakers award.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.