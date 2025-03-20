Utah woman speaks out after Tesla Cybertruck vandalized

By DEBBIE WORTHEN

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Utah resident Cindy Chia came forward to share her experiences of what she described as “targeted hostility” ever since purchasing her Tesla Cybertruck last summer.

Chia recounts receiving rude gestures and being cut off in traffic almost immediately after driving the uniquely-designed vehicle off the lot. The most recent incident—a profane sticker placed on her truck—was the tipping point for her.

“First of all, I wanted the Cybertruck because it looks unique,” Chia explained.

She said her admiration for the truck’s performance—describing it as agile, fast and unexpectedly easy to drive—likening it to a Honda Civic rather than a traditional truck.

Unfortunately, Chia’s experience is not isolated. Across the United States, Tesla owners have reported similar acts of aggression.

A Texas Tesla driver, Jeff Nguyen, recently captured footage of their car being keyed, while in Kansas City. Additionally, authorities are investigating a potential arson case at a Tesla dealership where two Cybertrucks were destroyed.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling to me that there are people that are so triggered and so disturbed by anything these days that they can go so far just to cause harm to somebody,” Nguyen said.

Chia insisted her choice of vehicle isn’t meant as a political statement. She said there needs to be more mutual respect.

“We should respect each other’s different beliefs. Keep your hands to yourself—there’s no reason to violate other people’s boundaries or properties just because you’re angry.”

Local police have not observed an increase in Tesla-related incidents but reaffirm that vandalism is a criminal offense. Perpetrators could face misdemeanor charges if caught.

