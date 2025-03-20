Teen accused of biting victim’s ear off during fight on beach

By Blaine Montgomery

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WBBH) — A chaotic Fort Myers Beach altercation resulted in one person losing his ear and another being arrested by Lee County deputies.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a fight near the intersection of Alva Drive and I Street on Monday evening at approximately 5 p.m.

When the deputy arrived, the victim, Juwan Black, told them he was involved in a physical altercation and a portion of his left ear had been bitten off. The victim was then transported to Gulf Coast Hospital for treatment.

Deputies viewed video of the incident captured by a bystander while on the scene. According to the LCSO report, it showed the victim lying face down in the sand with the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jack Turner, mounting his back.

Jay Merricks shared a video of the fight with Gulf Coast News.

Turner could be seen striking the victim in the back of the head with a clenched fist, deputies said. He then grabbed the victim by the hair on the back of his head, pressing it in the sand.

The report said he pulled the victim’s head up and appeared to bite the victim’s ear, causing a “traumatic auricular amputation.”

A witness told deputies she was walking on the beach with the victim and others as Turner started calling the victim racial slurs. She said Turner approached the victim from behind and struck him.

According to the report, she asked the victim if he was going to allow that to happen, the victim then took a fighting stance, and the physical altercation began.

Both Turner and the victim fell to the ground, and the fight was broken up by bystanders. The witness said she saw the victim’s ear had been bitten off when he got up from the ground.

Turner was arrested on felony battery charges and booked at the Lee County Jail.

Gulf Coast News spoke with victim Juwan Black, who is recovering in the hospital. Black is speaking with specialists about his treatment options.

LCSO also released a statement following the incident:

“On March 17, 2025, Spring Break detail deputies were conducting proactive patrol along Estero Boulevard when they were alerted by the victim of a just occurred isolated incident. Deputies arrested Jack Turner (DOB 11/21/2006) for Felony Battery after establishing probable cause for his arrest. Deputies learned the victim and suspect were known to each other. Due to the nature of the investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno has ZERO tolerance for violence of any kind! Fort Myers Beach will continue to remain safe for all visitors and residents of Lee County! Additional deputies will be patrolling Fort Myers Beach to ensure the safety and security of everyone!”

