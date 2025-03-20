‘So incoherent’: Sheriff talks about other posts from man who threatened the President

By Angela Rozier

Click here for updates on this story

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — The St. Lucie County man accused of posting online threats to kill President Donald Trump last week is also accused of posting online messages about other people in the community.

Todd is accused of posting messages of a defamatory nature against Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

“They were so incoherent,” Budensiek said. “It was clear that he was obsessed with me that day. But they weren’t threats—they weren’t, ‘I’m going to kill John Budensiek, cut him up, and put him in acid.”

Todd is the brother of Tricia Todd, the 30-year-old Hobe Sound mother killed in 2016.

She was brutally clubbed to death by her ex-husband, who then dismembered her body and buried her in a tub of acid.

Budensiek said he was the last person to see Tricia alive.

The two crossed paths at a nearby Publix.

“Her ex-husband, who killed her that night, had lured her back home by saying that their daughter was sick,” Budensiek said. “So, she had gone to Publix to buy cold medicine to try to help her own daughter, and he—that was actually part of his plot to get her home. I saw her while she was buying that medicine.”

He added that while he grew up knowing the Todd family when Kendal Todd—reportedly experiencing a mental health episode—threatened the President of the United States, deputies had no choice but to arrest him.

“Where he crossed the line is when he switched over to the President of the United States and really referenced what happened to his sister, Tricia Todd,” Budensiek said. “With what he planned to do to our president, that is why he’s sitting in the St. Lucie County Jail now.”

Budensiek said he talked to the Todd family, and they were very apologetic.

Kendal Todd is facing a charge of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily harm. His next court hearing is March 24.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.