People asked to leave during public hearing for police chief

By James Maloney, May Babcock

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (WPTZ) — People attending a hearing related to the employment of Woodstock Police Chief Joe Swanson were asked to leave on Wednesday following hours of proceedings.

“I’m ashamed of all of you!” one woman said to the Woodstock Village Board of Trustees as she walked out. “Outrageous, outrageous, kangaroo court!” another man who left said.

Wednesday’s hearing comes months after Swanson was put on paid administrative leave last October. The town did so after Vermont State Police opened an investigation into the chief at that time. State Police closed the investigation in November after the reported victim in the underlying case declined to cooperate with investigators.

Later, a private investigator was hired by Woodstock Town Manager Eric Duffy to learn more about Swanson’s conduct from town employees. A report was made on that internal investigation in December.

Employee statements from what was referred to in the hearing as the “Burgess Report” were reiterated by testimony during Wednesday’s semi-judicial hearing. Both Swanson and Duffy were represented by lawyers who made arguments to the Woodstock Village Board of Trustees, who are expected to make a decision on his employment.

Swanson’s lawyer said during opening statements that the evidence the town manager’s counsel presents will not prove that Swanson’s alleged actions are “egregious.”

Some who testified said Swanson neglected his duties by not responding to phone calls and emails, showed up late to work, and did personal business while on the job.

“It’s tough because if people come in with questions or want reports, I don’t know where he is, I don’t know when he’s coming in,” Administrative Supervisor for the Woodstock Police Department Michelle Sutherland said. “It’s kind of embarrassing.”

Acting Police Chief Sgt. Christopher O’Keefe said the department was also mismanaged under the watch of Swanson. While Swanson was chief, O’Keefe said it felt like working in a “frat house.”

“People with their feet on the desk, not out patrolling, a lot of downtime not out on the street,” he said.

Some of the people who came to the hearing to support Swanson said the allegations were ridiculous and are unfair grounds to terminate his employment. The hearing did not have a period for public comment.

David Biederman shared his thoughts outside the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department office building.

“There’s nothing Chief Swanson has done that remotely rises to the level of something that is a dismissible offense,” he said.

While some people were asked to leave, Hearing Officer Bryan Monaghan raised his voice multiple times to keep the proceedings under control. He even directed his voice to Swanson’s counsel for laughing at a statement a witness made, and threatened to bar Swanson’s lawyer from cross-examination.

“I will not tolerate that!” he said.

If Swanson were to be reinstated as chief, multiple town employees who testified said they would likely find work elsewhere.

The hearing’s organizer said when a decision is made on Swanson’s employment, it will not be public.

