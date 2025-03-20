Mother arrested in 3-year-old fentanyl overdose

By Nick Hawthorne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (KXLY) — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has arrested a mother after a 3-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in February.

On March 19, 2025, detectives from the Sexual Assault Unit (SAU), aided by SWAT and the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), executed a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Jessica A. Demaine in Spokane Valley.

According to SCSO, the investigation began on February 21, 2025, when firefighters revived the unresponsive child, who had stopped breathing after ingesting fentanyl pills left by Demaine.

Authorities believe the child mistook the pills for candy.

During the search, investigators found fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, suggesting an attempt to destroy evidence.

Demaine was arrested for criminal mistreatment, third-degree assault of a child, and reckless endangerment.

Demaine’s partner, Cameron R. Danley, was arrested on unrelated warrants, and 37-year-old Tana M. Brown, who was in the home during the search warrant, was also arrested on a drug-related warrant.

