Missing teen with autism found safe after volunteers, homeless woman help

By Fernanda Silva

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — It started as a sad story.

“When the missing persons report was filed, I don’t have words to describe how I felt. It was just heartbreaking. It’s terrifying,” said mother Ashley Ramos.

Since Monday, Christian Newton, her 14-year-old son, who has autism, had been missing.

But while we were interviewing her, she found reasons to smile — her son was found less than two miles from where he went missing.

The search efforts were led by families of other kids on the spectrum.

“I just would hope someone would do it for my child if my child were in this situation,” said Meg Anderson, who has a daughter with autism.

The moms didn’t even know each other before Christian went missing, but Anderson stepped up to help.

Brooke Day and her husband also volunteered their time. Day was the first in the volunteer group to learn Christian had been found.

“That was just overwhelming. It was great,” Day said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said officers were also relieved Christian was located safely. According to police, at the time he was located, the missing persons investigation was an active investigation.

“I don’t have words,” Ramos said. “I’m really glad he’s okay, I am. I just hugged him and told him I’m so glad he’s okay.”

After Christian was found, Ramos learned a homeless person helped her son.

“I kind of see my son in him, for real,” said Katrina, who helped locate the 14-year-old.

Katrina said they offered him food, water, and even gave him a pair of pants and socks. Her friends called the police.

“It makes me feel good, real good. Today’s just been a really bad day for me, so some good news helped a lot,” she said.

