Minnesota Senate Republicans will move to expel Sen. Justin Eichorn, charged with seeking sex from a minor

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Republicans on Thursday will make a motion to expel their colleague Sen. Justin Eichorn following a federal criminal charge accusing him of soliciting sex from someone he thought was 17, but turned out to be an undercover officer.

Eichorn, a Republican from Grand Rapids, is charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. Prosecutors said he answered an online ad that was part of an operation targeting sex trafficking by Bloomington police and other law enforcement.

The fallout at the state Capitol was swift following his arrest. Senate Republicans called on him to resign, as did other lawmakers across party lines in both chambers. The GOP caucus reiterated that call on Wednesday afternoon.

But on Wednesday night, Senate GOP Leader Mark Johnson said they wouldn’t wait for his resignation to act and that they would make a motion to remove him from the chamber during the Senate’s floor session Thursday.

“There is no question that these charges merit expulsion,” Johnson said in a statement. “We owe it to the public to hold our members to the highest standards, and this violation of the public trust is so severe we must act. It is my hope that this quick resolution gives Senator Eichorn time to focus on his family.”

The Senate DFL Caucus on Thursday morning said it would join Republicans in voting to expel Eichorn if necessary.

“The details of these charges are inexcusable, and the Senate DFL Caucus calls for Senator Eichorn’s immediate resignation,” the caucus said in a statement. “There is no place in the Minnesota Senate for someone who engages in such abusive and predatory behavior.”

A two-thirds majority is required to expel someone. That means 45 members will need to vote yes; Republicans have 33 members and Democrats have 34 members.

The GOP has previously tried to expel Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, who is charged with felony burglary in state court for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home last April. She has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in June and she has resisted calls to step aside.

Those efforts didn’t advance to a final vote due to procedural setbacks.

DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy called the allegations against Eichorn “deeply disturbing” but she stopped short of calling for his resignation.

According to court documents, he texted the number posted in an online ad placed by law enforcement and inquired about sex acts and the cost. Days after initial contact, police arrested him Monday during an arranged meeting between Eichorn and a purported teenager, during which officers found $130 cash and a condom in his car.

The criminal complaint said Eichorn in one text exchange was alerted of the person’s supposed age and replied “It’s [sic] says age of consent is 16.”

If Eichorn resigns or is expelled, the balance of power in the chamber would remain unchanged — Democrats will still have their one-seat majority.

