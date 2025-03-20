Maryland Senate honors 4-year-old allegedly killed by father on Christmas Eve

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore County 4-year-old who police say was murdered by his father on Christmas Eve was honored by the Maryland State Senate on Wednesday in Annapolis.

The Senate adjourned the session in memory of Jacobi Jones, with his family in attendance.

State Sen. Carl Jackson, from Baltimore County, presented the family with a citation from Gov. Wes Moore, a resolution from the Senate, and a flag that was flown over the Maryland State House in Jacobi’s honor.

“It means a lot to me,” said Promyss Marcelle, the child’s mother. “Since day one, the Senator [Carl Jackson] has been doing everything, nonstop communication with me and everything. My baby, his name is going to live on.”

Marcelle is turning this tragedy into action and advocacy against domestic violence by pushing for legislation named “Jacobi’s Law,” to help first responders assist victims of domestic violence.

This law has yet to be introduced, but Marcelle is hoping by telling her story to create change.

“This could be anybody,” Marcelle said. “But before it’s the next woman or man, let’s put some stuff in place so it won’t happen.” Promyss Marcelle shared her harrowing story exclusively with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren in February.

Around 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to charging documents, Mark Jones shot and killed Jacobi during an argument with Marcelle. Marcelle and her other child, a 1-year-old, were also shot, according to police.

About 10 hours before the shooting, Marcelle told WJZ she feared for her safety.

She said Jones was upset and repeatedly tried to start a fight, so she hid in the bathroom, turned on the shower, and called 911.

Marcelle said that when officers arrived, they spoke to her and Jones separately, but didn’t think all of them took her seriously.

She said police told her because no crime had been committed and because they saw a piece of mail addressed to Jones on her coffee table, that was enough to show he lived there, and they could not remove him from the apartment.

Marcelle said Jones was not on the lease, and officers told her to either leave her home or file a restraining order, which could take weeks.

“What more do I have to do? I called y’all to protect me and to protect my kids especially,” Marcelle said.

The investigation into Jacobi’s death is ongoing. Jones is set for trial in October.

