Caregiver exploits patient for money in Port St. Lucie

By Andrelika McMillian

Click here for updates on this story

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — Early Wednesday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at 210 Banyan Drive, with Special Weapons and Tactics securing the residence of suspect Sarah Works, 28.

Works had manipulated her way into the life of an older victim under the guise of being a caregiver.

She then exploited the victim’s trust to access financial resources and personal identification.

Fortunately, suspicious activity in the victim’s bank account was flagged by an out-of-state family member, who reported it to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the investigation, Works was arrested and charged with scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of credit cards and criminal use of personal identification.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro released a statement on this incident:

“Fraud and elder abuse are crimes that not only violate the law but also betray the trust of our most vulnerable citizens. We will continue to take a strong stance against those who exploit and harm others for personal gain.”

A photo was shared by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office of Works in the back seat of a sheriff’s car with a huge smile on her face following the arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.