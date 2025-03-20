California man to serve 20 years for stabbing girlfriend at Waikoloa resort

By Jeremiah Estrada

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii (KITV) — A California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort in 2022.

Richard Lopez, 67, was visiting the Big Island when he stabbed his girlfriend, 64, with a steak knife multiple times on Sept. 1, 2022.

Lopez appeared in court for his sentencing on March 14, 2025. He was held in custody throughout the proceedings on a $1 million bail.

The suspect was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for the attempted manslaughter offense. Lopez was also ordered to serve a mandatory minimum of six years and eight months.

The class A felony offense carries a maximum penalty of a 20 years prison term.

Lopez previously entered a guilty plea to a second-degree attempted murder charge on Dec. 27, 2024. The court accepted his submission that the stabbing resulted from him being under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

