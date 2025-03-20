Boston Celtics sold to William Chisholm for reported $6.1 billion

By Neal Riley

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Boston Celtics have been sold to William Chisholm, a source tells WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, for a reported $6.1 billion.

Chisholm is a co-founder and managing partner of Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm. He previously worked for Boston-based Bain & Company. Chisholm is a native of Georgetown, Massachusetts, a Dartmouth College graduate and lifelong Celtics fan, The Boston Globe reported.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that the $6.1 billion deal becomes the largest sale for a sports franchise in North America. It surpasses the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023.

The Grousbeck family said last year they would be selling the team, just weeks after the Celtics won the franchise’s 18th NBA championship. Current Celtics managing partner Steve Pagliuca was seen as a potential buyer for the team.

