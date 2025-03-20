Skip to Content
ARF rescues cat with head stuck in can

Published 11:41 am

By Angela Williams

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson animal rescue shelter received a call recently about a cat with its head stuck in a can.

“We were contacted about this poor soul. This cat was digging through the trash looking for food. It got its head stuck in the cat food can,” the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi said in a post on social media.

Rescuers believe the can had been stuck for a couple of days.

“It was very weak and dehydrated but we caught it and got the can off,” ARF said.

The cat is at ARF recovering from the ordeal.

