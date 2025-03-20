‘Anti-transgender event’ at University of the Pacific sparks protest

By Andres Valle

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) — A speaker at the University of the Pacific was met with protest on Wednesday night.

The event, titled “The Truth About Transgenderism,” took place at 6:30 p.m. in the university’s Janet Leigh Theatre.

It was hosted by Pacific’s chapter of Turning Point USA and featured Pastor Junsun Yoo, who would “shed light on the truth about transgenderism and other LGBT-related topics,” according to event organizers.

“Oftentimes, I get the question. If I become a Christian, does that mean I can no longer be trans? And the fundamental answer is yes,” said Yoo.

Turning Point USA is a national conservative student-run organization. More than 100 people gathered to protest outside of the venue in support of the trans community.

“I’m growing increasingly concerned with the outright rhetoric of transphobia and bigotry and all the other issues that we seem to be kind of facing in our community,” said Olivia Wang, a protester.

Protesters were held back by yellow fences and were told to stay on the grass and keep clear of the entrance to the venue.

KCRA noticed tensions between protesters were heightened at times.

However, there were no reports of anyone being arrested, according to the University Police.

“I think campuses should be a place where you can have an open debate and a peaceful debate and allowing them to come out also allows protesters to come out and be seen and heard as well,” said Todd Grigsby.

Back inside the venue, Yoo ended his presentation with questions from the audience.

Many who did not have similar viewpoints as he asked him about his views on doctors performing gender-affirming care.

“Like I said, I think for children, it should be forbidden,” said Yoo.

Yoo would occasionally be interrupted by audience members. However, there were no reports of anyone being forcefully removed from the venue.

The University of the Pacific released this statement:

“It is important to know that this event is not a university-sanctioned event. This is a registered student organization event. As with all registered student organizations who invite speakers or host events, the university provides event space and audio/visual capabilities. No other university funds are allocated.”

