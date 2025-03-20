American Postal Workers Union hold protest in Waterloo over proposed USPS changes

By KWWL Staff

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Eastern Iowans showed up to voice their concerns over proposed changes to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Members of the American Postal Workers Union and other community members held a protest on Thursday at the Waterloo Post Office on Sycamore Street.

They’re upset by a proposed plan by the Trump Administration to give the Secretary of Commerce authority over the Postal Service.

The USPS is an independent organization.

