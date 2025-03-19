Woman recounts tragic crash that killed sheriff’s deputy in Victorville

By Amanda Palacios, Ashley Mackey

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) — A woman injured in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is speaking out about the tragic moment.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, died during a stolen-car chase Monday in Victorville when he crashed into a bystander vehicle and then slammed into a light pole.

The force of the crash caused the patrol car to be split into two. Cuevas died at the scene.

“I was terrified. I was sad, seeing him. I feel sorry for his family,” said Marcelline Demyan, the driver of the bystander vehicle.

Demyan, 23, was driving home in her black Toyota Camry and only about a block away when Cuevas’ patrol vehicle crashed into her. She’s home with minor injuries, but the trauma is deep.

She said she couldn’t sleep because of nightmares.

“Things happened so fast,” Demyan said. “So once the car stopped I opened the door to breathe from the airbag, and I saw him dead.”

The suspect involved in the pursuit, Ryan Turner, was later arrested. Turner has previously been arrested for evading police and causing another officer to crash, authorities said. He also has a lengthy record for vehicular thefts.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus described Cuevas as a devoted family man dedicated to his job.

“I really have no words to describe this tragedy. Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be,” Dicus said during a news conference Monday.

Cuevas was also well-known in the community as a high school football coach. He is survived by his wife, two children, his parents and two siblings.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

