Why teachers are turning these children into little engineers

By Rob Cardwell

GLEN ALLEN, Virginia (WTVR) — Researchers say the skills learned in engineering classes can be valuable for students pursuing a variety of life paths, and students at The Learning Experience in Glen Allen are getting an early start.

The school’s “Little Engineers Enrichment” program aims to expose children to concepts in the growing field of engineering, according to Center Director Liz Kim.

The program provides an early introduction to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects that many students don’t explore until they are older.

During a recent lesson, students learned about magnets and how they interact with different materials, led by teacher Frenalli Panchal.

“They’re learning how a magnet attracts metals, different kinds of metals,” Panchal said. “We try wood, plastic, fibers. But they learn the magnet is only attracted to metals.”

Kim noted that not every student will go on to become an engineer, but the early exposure can still have positive outcomes.

“I hope they learn problem-solving, how to work together, collaboration,” Kim said.

