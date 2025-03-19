Veteran’s Motorcycle Collection Becomes a Living Tribute

By Michelle Hofmann

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Some people garden to beautify their yards, but one Army veteran in Corpus Christi has transformed his property into a bold tribute to honor his fellow service members.

Daniel Meza’s home on the city’s Westside is more than just a place of residence — it’s a living testament to his life and his experiences. Even his garage is filled with treasures from his journey, from his military service to his passion for motorcycles.

“I joined the Army during the Vietnam Era. I was 17. We all served for honor and for the country,” Meza said.

But it was his love of motorcycles that truly defined a part of his life. Meza grew up watching movies about the Hells Angels, and he dreamed of owning his own motorcycle club. Over the years, he built a collection of bikes, each representing a chapter of his story.

However, as age and health issues took their toll, Meza made the difficult decision to part with most of his bikes. “Man, it hurt. I’ve ridden since I was 15 years old,” he said.

Despite losing his motorcycles, Meza didn’t lose his drive. He found a new way to channel his passion. He used the proceeds from selling his bikes to create a stunning yard display—a legacy that honors his service and the people who have shaped his life.

“I used about $21,000, including shipping,” Meza said.

The statues scattered across his yard honor those who have meant the most to him. Meza has even dedicated a sculpture to his wife — a woman who has stood by his side for nearly 49 years.

“Next month, I’ll have 49 years of a good marriage. She’s a good woman. I’d marry her all over again if I could,” he said.

Meza’s tribute doesn’t stop with his family. It extends to his brothers and sisters in arms. The display is a heartfelt tribute to veterans everywhere, a reminder that their sacrifices should never be forgotten.

“I have friends that didn’t make it back from Vietnam. I felt like I had to do it, you know, to show respect and honor to my fellow veterans,” Meza said.

Meza invites anyone who wants to see his tribute to stop by. His address is 2405 Riggin Street.

