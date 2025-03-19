Two people in custody following another gun store robbery

By Jennifer Borrasso

Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An exclusive new video obtained by KDKA on Tuesday night showed the burglary at the Keystone Shooting Center in Marshall Township on Monday morning.

Two people are now in custody in connection with the burglary, one adult and one teenager.

The alarm went off at 5:44 a.m. and it was initially reported as a false alarm. However, when the manager discovered the break-in, it showed that the window was smashed in with a hammer and three people went into the store. One of them stayed behind to wait for them in a stolen car.

The suspects busted three glass cases and grabbed other guns right off the wall. In all, they stole 20 handguns, six semiautomatic AR-15 and AK-47-style rifles, and two suppressors. They also dropped five guns while leaving.

Six of them were reportedly recovered by law enforcement during a vehicle stop and a house search. Police uncovered plans to break into a second gun store in Allegheny County just 24 hours earlier.

“It’s troubling,” said Tom Westfall. “It just seems there’s no way that anyone is able to stop it. They just keep doing it because they are not getting caught and they just keep bolder and bolder.”

Police also believe they stopped a second plan to break into an Allegheny County gun store a day before. West Mifflin’s police chief said on Sunday morning two teenagers were arrested trying to steal a car. A cell phone recovered in that arrest had Legion Arms in the GPS.

Police believe that stopped another break-in attempt. One of the kids was sent to Shuman Detention Center and the other was released.

An ATF spokesperson said they are looking into potential connections to other gun store burglaries in Bethel Park, Stoneboro, Mercer County, and near Youngstown, Ohio.

“Part of it is the juvenile correctional system and part of it is just parenting and how they’re raised,” said Westfall. “If there are no repercussions, then there is no reason for them to stop.”

We’ve reached out to Allegheny County District Attorney about the recent gun store break-ins but we have been told he is not available to comment at this time, but added that the robberies are being investigated.

