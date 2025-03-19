Man accused of using child to steal thousands in fishing rods

By Madison Adams

ENGLEWOOD, Florida (WBBH) — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old man who is accused of forcing a child to steal thousands of dollars worth of fishing rods across Englewood.

At least four residents fell victim to a thief who targeted boats and parked cars in residential yards. The thefts occurred on South Pine Street, South Oxford Drive, Griggs Road, and Roosevelt Street.

One of the victims, Tim Hermus, the owner of MM Charters, spoke about the impact of the theft on his livelihood.

“I was upset; that’s what I make a living with,” Hermus said. “I need my rods, and I’ve been through a lot with the flood from the hurricane. A lot of my equipment took a beating from that.”

The stolen fishing rods, taken from Hermus’s boat at around 11 p.m., are worth around $2,000. He has yet to recover the equipment, which has severely affected his charter business.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Mark Stelzer for the thefts. Deputies said Stelzer exploited his girlfriend’s minor son, coercing the child to steal fishing rods from parked cars and boats across Englewood. Security footage obtained from a neighbor’s camera shows the child riding a bicycle, scouting South Pine Street before walking away with Hermus’s fishing rods.

Stelzer’s arrest followed a search warrant executed at his home on Russellville Street in North Port, where authorities discovered over $6,500 worth of stolen fishing rods. The rods had been painted to make them untraceable.

Stelzer has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary, grand theft, and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Friday.

