‘It happened so fast’: Couple’s Logan County home reduced to ash in wildfire

By Alyse Jones

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Ashes in Logan County now take the place of where a couple’s home once stood.

“It looks like some post-apocalyptic scenario. It’s just mind-blowing,” Shianne Bush, who lost her home in a wildfire, said.

High winds sounded the alarms for many on Friday afternoon, but the smell of smoke loomed.

“I was fixing the chicken coop because it blew over,” Bush said. “I went inside to check what was going on, and people had been blowing up my phone.”

Those dangerous winds turned into raging wildfires.

“I started collecting important documents, pet food and clothes, and it happened so fast,” Bush said.

In fewer than 15 minutes, she could see what she was smelling. Smoke filled the sky and flames backed up to her porch.

“I got the cat loaded. One of the cats hid, and I couldn’t get her, and I came back out. There was a porch here. A deck. And I came out to get in the truck and couldn’t see anything,” Bush said.

She rushed down the street. But that would be the last time her home was standing. It was quickly reduced to ash and nails.

“This is our fireplace. You can see the dog crate. That was our TV,” Bush said of the rubble.

A few cherished items were saved, including most of their animals that were untouched in a coop and family sculptures.

But the couple said the most important thing is that they have each other.

“It’s still really hard to see it. I don’t even know how to explain it really,” Bush said.

With time, they hope to rebuild.

The couple said they plan to help make donations to neighbors despite having nothing themselves. A GoFundMe has been set up for those looking to help.

