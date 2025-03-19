Homeless spotted coming out of cave along American River Parkway



By Tori Apodaca

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR/KMAX) — Homeless people seen exiting of a cave dug along the American River Parkway in Sacramento County have raised questions about how long unhoused individuals may have been living in the encampment.

It is an issue that was brought to our attention by a CBS 13 viewer who had seen our homeless cave coverage in Modesto and noticed it happening here.

The area is in the Upper Sunrise Area near the Fish Hatchery just across from Sailor Bar.

Albert McCoy spotted the huge hole in the hillside while he was at Sailor Bar on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said McCoy. “I was watching the little mom and baby ducks doing their thing and then I see a man disappear into a hole in the riverbank.”

He captured multiple photos of what appears to be homeless men popping in and out of the somewhat camouflaged cave along the American River Parkway.

“Then when the other guy came out about 45 minutes later, he was yawning like he just woke up and did his business right there on the riverbank,” said McCoy. “Seeing your previous story, I may not have even of noticed it or passed by it, but that brought my attention to it.”

We walked down to the cave and were just a few steps from the rushing water when we saw the massive opening for ourselves. That cave was well above six feet high and about 40 feet deep. It looked like a tunnel, but no one was inside.

CBS 13 reached out to Sacramento County and within an hour got some action. Park Rangers climbed down the hillside, but McCoy had to direct them to the caves from across the water.

Sacramento County gave CBS 13 this statement on the issue:

“Regional Parks is aware of the cave in the Upper Sunrise Recreation Area. The Ranger Division is investigating the situation but at this time, we don’t believe anyone has been living in the cave. In light of recent reports, Rangers will be increasing patrols of this area. We believe this cave was the product of mining from many, many years ago.

Digging in Regional Parks facilities is prohibited per County Ordinance, those caught violating this ordinance risk citation.”

The county told CBS 13 that the caves were never filled in because it is technically state land, and the county just has day-to-day jurisdiction over it. But officials noted it has never been an issue in the past. It is now investigating.

“When the river rises say about five feet, it’s going to flood into that tunnel, that space and who knows what will happen then,” McCoy said. “It’s an attractive nuisance it may bring people in that just want to go and check it out just because it’s cool and then something could happen.”

The cave resembles the ones dug along the Tuolumne River in Modesto. Earlier this month, the City of Modesto met with CBS 13 and said its engineers were still in the environmental review process of how to fill in the caves. The City of Modesto does not have a timeline for when they will be filled in and no one from the engineering department has been available for comment.

