Elementary school teacher identified as suspect in shooting of county police officer

By Kaicey Baylor, Adam Thompson, Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Andrew Britt, who is accused of shooting and injuring a Baltimore County police officer in a precinct parking lot in Catonsville on Thursday, March 13, is an elementary school teacher in Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools told WJZ.

Britt, who is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, has been a teacher at Liberty Elementary School since December 2022 but is currently on leave, the school district confirmed.

Britt, 27, was also injured in a shootout and remains hospitalized. His initial bail review hearing, which was set for Tuesday, March 18, was postponed.

How did the shooting unfold?

Around 2:30 p.m. on March 13, Britt allegedly entered the lobby of the Wilkens Precinct around, before walking to the back, where he encountered an officer at a gas pump, according to police.

Britt then pulled a handgun and opened fire, engaging in a shootout with other officers, injuring one, police said.

Charging documents say Britt walked into the Wilkens Precinct lobby and spoke with a desk officer through a glass window. Minutes later, he walked to the parking lot and started speaking to a police officer pumping gas.

Britt then pulled out a gun and shot at the officer. Documents say the officer took cover behind a parked car and fired back.

Two other officers nearby drew their weapons toward Britt. Paperwork says Britt walked toward all three officers onto a grassy hill, shot one officer, and then pointed his gun at another before he was shot.

“It was very clear that this was premeditated,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a press conference last week.

Britt was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police.

The injured officer, who has not been named, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and underwent surgery, according to police. The officer was listed in “guarded condition” following surgery. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

“We’re also grateful to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma and Dr. Scalia for taking great care of our officer,” Chief McCullough said Sunday. “As you see the tremendous care they provided him, he’s gone home in four days.”

Charging documents say an investigator found several cartridge casings at the scene. Officials found Britt’s gun which had three spent casings and three live rounds of ammunition.

Detectives also conducted a criminal record check on Britt. They learned Britt is not allowed to have a gun in the state of Maryland due to a criminal conviction from 2021.

The two officers who discharged their weapons were placed on administrative leave per protocol, according to officials.

According to police, Officer Wright, who has two years of service, and Officer Smith, who has 25 years of service, were placed on leave. Both officers work in the Operations Bureau.

Baltimore City schools’ response

Baltimore City Public Schools made a statement to WJZ saying that Britt’s background check didn’t warrant disqualifications from employment.

The statement continued, “Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is committed to fair hiring practices that provide opportunities for qualified individuals while ensuring a safe and productive work environment.”

“After reviewing Mr. Britt’s background check, we determined that it did not warrant disqualification from employment. We believe in assessing individuals based on their qualifications, experience, and ability to contribute positively to our team.”

“City Schools remains dedicated to fostering a workplace that upholds integrity, fairness, and second chances where appropriate. While we stand by our decision and will continue to prioritize both safety and opportunity in our hiring practices, we also acknowledge the seriousness of the charges against Mr. Britt and are collaborating with law enforcement.”

