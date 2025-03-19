4 deaths confirmed, at least 200 injured in wildfires across Oklahoma

By Jonathan Greco, Addison Kliewer

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Multiple fatalities were reported in Oklahoma after wildfires burned across the state this weekend.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed four fatalities related to the fires or high winds. Those fatalities were reported in Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee counties.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at least 200 injuries related to the wildfires were reported to state hospitals.

Of those, 15 were related to cuts or piercing wounds, 37 were fall-related and 24 were people injured after being struck by something. An additional 46 people were injured in transportation-related incidents and 67 people were injured in other fire or wind-related incidents.

Some of the major fires were in Mannford, Stillwater, Guthrie, Leedey, Norman, Oklahoma City and Little Axe. Fires also sparked in the following counties: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Dewey, Grant, Grady, Dewey, Harper, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, and Woods.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a state of emergency for 12 counties after wildfires caused destruction throughout Oklahoma on Friday.

The state of emergency was declared for Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, and Stephens counties.

The emergency declaration temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration. The declaration will remain in effect for 30 days.

“Due to impacts from dangerous wildfires and straight-line-winds beginning Friday, March 14 and continuing including damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief.”

The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect following Stitt’s emergency declaration for the 12 counties devastated by the wildfires. The law, also known as the price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services and helps protect citizens from unfair price hikes, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirmed at least 400 homes were damaged by the fires across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management staff are coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and local emergency management to schedule Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments beginning Monday.

In Stillwater alone, data showed at least 74 homes or structures were lost, and 11 were heavily damaged. There were at least 170 total structure losses in Payne County.

One of those killed was identified as Allen Ferguson, a youth wrestling coach in Chandler. A GoFundMe page says Ferguson and his son, Will, suffered severe burns on Friday. Allen Ferguson died at a hospital, and Will continues to fight for his life.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that another victim was found in a burned-down residence. The person’s identity has not yet been released, but officials said neighbors found human remains in the rubble of the home.

The other two deaths were reported in Haskell and Garfield counties. Their identities have not been released.

The Little Axe fire chief was taken to a hospital while battling flames. He was released from the hospital after fracturing his skull.

Gov. Kevin Stitt spent some time at the emergency operations center and was briefed from the team at Oklahoma Emergency Management on Friday. He posted pictures on the social media platform X, adding that he’ll survey areas hit hardest by the fire outbreak on Saturday.

“Sarah and I are heartbroken for the families and businesses who’ve suffered loss today,” Stitt posted Friday.

The governor revealed on Saturday that he lost a farmhouse north of Luther.

