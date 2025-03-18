Video shows 2 high school students beating teacher, leading to their arrests

By Vanessa Medina, Faith Graham, Marisela Burgos, Rubén Rosario

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Chaos erupted at a Fort Lauderdale school campus when two students were caught on camera relentlessly beating up their teacher, leading to their arrests.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Jayvis McClover and Roddrick McQueen threatened to attack the teacher at Dillard High School on Thursday, and now the 19-year-olds are learning a lesson in the law.

Cellphone video of the incident shows the students repeatedly throwing punches at the victim until security personnel intervene and try to break up the fight.

The arrest report states McClover and McQueen, both 19, struck the teacher in the face multiple times and continued hitting him after he had fallen to the ground.

Parents of other students were left in utter shock after witnessing the video.

“I cannot believe that,” Erica Pouncy, a concerned mother, said. “I’m totally shocked.”

“I was scared for her, but a very good principal here. He’ll take care of things,” said Philene Alexander, another concerned mother.

Investigators said the attack happened after the students had verbally threatened to beat the victim.

Both students were arrested and charged with battery on a school employee after appearing before a judge for the first time over the weekend.

“Bond is set. The amount is $15,000. No contact. No return,” said the judge.

McClover appeared in bond court on Friday and has since bonded out.

McQueen was issued a $3,000 bond and pre-trial release. He has been ordered to stay away from the Dillard campus and will need to wear an ankle monitoring device.

“No victim contact. No return to Dillard. And he’s on level two pre-trial with a GPS,” said the judge.

He also has bonded out of jail.

Both will be treated as adults under the court of law.

As for the teacher, police said he is bruised and in pain, suffering from facial swelling.

Parents who spoke with 7News said fighting is not uncommon at Dillard High, and they hope something can be done.

