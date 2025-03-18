Twin Falls man charged with enticement and sexual exploitation of a child

By Daniel V. Ramirez

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — A 47-year-old Twin Falls man was arrested Friday after he allegedly asked a girl to send him nude images of herself.

Robert William Halstead, 47, was charged with one felony count of enticing a child through the internet and one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child.

If he is found guilty, he faces up to 45 years in jail.

According to court documents, the investigation started on Jan. 2.

A detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the mother of the 15-year-old, who said her daughter had been in contact with adult men online using multiple Facebook accounts.

The mother told the detective she believed one of the men had come from Twin Falls to meet with her daughter.

The Idaho Falls Police Department’s digital forensics team downloaded the contents of the 15-year-old’s phone and reportedly found a Facebook Messenger chat between her and Halstead.

In those conversations, the detective found a photo of Halstead sent to the victim.

Between Oct. 11 and Dec. 22, the victim allegedly asked Halstead to get her vapes.

Halstead, according to court documents, asked what he would get in return and she responded, “Hmm, I’m 14, so I don’t know.”

Halstead asked why she was on a dating app at that age and she said her friends were on it. The victim had asked Halstead, “Do you?” hinting at sex. He responded with yes but voiced his apprehension about getting in trouble.

The victim said she wouldn’t snitch and Halstead asked her, “U wanna (expletive)?” To which she responded, “I’d love to.”

The rest of the conversation continued to be sexual, court records show, with Halstead asking questions about the victim’s sex life. He also asked the victim to send naked pictures of herself and she complied.

The 15-year-old sent the man an audio message, which, according to the document, revolved around her hesitation about going into a motel because there were cameras and she did not want to get caught.

Halstead told the victim that when she is 16, she could be emancipated so that she could be part of his life.

“I only want u only. and I want u to want me only,” Halstead said.

The victim allegedly asked what time Halstead would be at her home and what type of car he would drive. He sent a photo that later matched the man’s Facebook account.

The two did not meet because Halstead was pulled over in Burley. He became anxious and went home.

On Jan. 27, the parents of the victim told the detective they had found a “burner” phone that belonged to their daughter.

IFPD’s forensic team reviewed the contents of the “burner” phone and found several videos and images of the victim. They found the same conversation where Halstead asked the victim for naked pictures.

Halstead is scheduled to appear before 7th Judicial District Magistrate Judge Tawnya Rawlings for a preliminary hearing. It’s scheduled for March 26 at 1 p.m.

Though Halstead has been charged with these crimes, it not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

