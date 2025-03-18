Search warrant reveals new details in possible sex slave operation

By Hannah Hilyard

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A search warrant is providing new insight into a possible sex slave operation in Milwaukee.

The newly obtained court documents detail a BDSM lifestyle that allegedly unfolded inside a home near N. 31st and State streets.

BDSM is a non-traditional sexual activity that includes bondage, discipline, dominance and submission. The target of the criminal investigation is Austin Chronister, a licensed real estate agent and private investigator.

The search warrant said Chronister lived in the historic Concordia home with at least four women at one time. One of the women, who lived in the home for 6 and a half years, told police she considered Chronister and the “other girlfriends” as her “family.”It said they had to sign contracts agreeing to obedience, “sex upon demand,” and wearing collars.

“They had matching tattoos and so-called slave numbers. That’s all fine if it’s consensual, but the allegations are that this unusual living situation turned into non-consensual sex for two of the individual women living in the home,” 12 News legal expert Dan Adams said.

The court documents said in 2023, a “new girlfriend” who was “only 19-years-old and was married” sparked an argument. The victim told police during the fight, Chronister dragged her up a flight of stairs and “picked up her head and slammed her head onto the floor ‘like a pancake.'” In and out of consciousness, she said he sexually assaulted her twice.

A second victim who lived in the home in 2020 described a similar experience.

The search warrant said Chronister and the women called the home “House Saint Pierre.” A criminal defense attorney who changed her last name to “Saint Pierre” lived there, too. Court filings said she would keep tabs on the women and ran her law practice out of the home.

WISN 12 News tracked down Saint Pierre at the courthouse Friday.

“Are you Christin Saint Pierre?” WISN 12 News Hannah Hilyard asked the woman as she waited at a courthouse elevator.

“I’m not answering questions at this time,” Saint Pierre replied.

“Can you tell me how you know Austin Chronister?” Hilyard asked.

“I’m not interested in answering questions. Thank you, though,” she said.

“Anything you’d like to say to the victim?” Hilyard asked.

Saint Pierre did not respond to that question.

Chronister remains in custody on a $75,000 cash bond. He’s charged with human trafficking, false imprisonment and two counts of sexual assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.