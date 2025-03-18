Police find pipe bomb during traffic stop

By Molly Ormsbee

ROYALTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Police have arrested and charged a Royalton man after a search revealed he had a bomb in his vehicle.

On March 13, Vermont State Police had conducted a traffic stop on Route 14. Just after 10:15 p.m., troopers stopped Zamir Paley, who had two active arrest warrants for retail theft and DUI with cocaine possession.

Police searched Paley’s vehicle and found a pipe bomb inside.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, BCI and FBI all responded to investigate further.

Paley was arrested for possession of destructive devices as well as the previous, unrelated warrants.

Paley’s bail was set at $7,500.

