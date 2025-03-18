Pitmaster Pete Trevino and his friends donate more than $7,000 to Sinton fire victims

By Veronica Flores-Herrera

SINTON, Texas (KRIS) — Some Sinton fire victims received much-needed help from pitmaster Pete Trevino and several volunteers.

On Friday, March 7, Trevino took his barbecue pit “Big Bertha” to a church in Sinton, and several volunteers joined him for a barbecue benefit to help families who lost everything during the wildfires that began sweeping through the area on March 3.

Trevino posted on Facebook that his team raised more than $7,069 during that benefit.

He told KRIS 6 News that raising that amount of money in such a short time was amazing.

“You had people dropping off $400, $300, $100. Some people came from as far away as San Antonio to donate money and see Big Bertha. The mayor bought some plates and the city manager donated some money,” Trevino said. “We ran out of food and people were still dropping off money.”

After the benefit, Trevino’s friend and Sinton native, Jeremy Lozano, gathered a list of victims who lost their homes in the Sinton wildfires earlier this month. When he reached out to them, the families who had insurance turned down the donation.

“They said ‘We don’t want to be greedy. We want to be sure the people who need the help or won’t be able to recover as soon as we can, get the help they need,” Trevino said.

In the end, they found nine families who needed help. So, they split the donations evenly, with each family receiving nearly $800.

Many families were emotional and grateful when they received the donations.

“So, many lost everything they had. They were in tears. It was hard to hold back emotions when you’re talking to somebody who’s lost everything,” Trevino said. “Many said they were going to use the money to buy clothes and personal hygiene items. Some were going to use the money to travel to move in with family members.”

Trevino said the fire victims who received money orders were extremely grateful.

“A lot of people who got the money displayed a lot of love for the people who helped, especially those who stepped up from Corpus Christi and showed their love for those in Sinton,” Trevino said.

