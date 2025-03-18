Nicholas Stuart Sprints Toward West University Place City Council Race

By Burt Levine

March 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city known for its tree-lined streets, top-tier schools, and small-town charm nestled within the heart of Houston, Nicholas Stuart is stepping up to ensure that West University Place continues to thrive as one of the most desirable places to live in Texas. With deep generational roots in the Lone Star State, a strong business acumen, and a passion for public service, Stuart’s bid for West University Place City Council is about securing a bright, safe, and prosperous future for its residents.

A Legacy Rooted in Texas Soil “My great-grandfather, Rev. Lee Wilder Thomas, was a farmer, a preacher, and one of the first African American oil brokers in Texas,” Stuart shared, proudly reflecting on his family’s pioneering spirit. As a founder of one of the earliest African American-owned oil and mineral rights companies, his great-grandfather laid the foundation for a legacy of resilience, business savvy, and civic leadership—values that Stuart embodies today. Growing up, Stuart achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, reinforcing a lifelong dedication to leadership and service. Academically, he sharpened his financial expertise with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business, followed by an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business. Now a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an accomplished athlete, Stuart has consistently proven his ability to balance fiscal responsibility with community engagement.

A Vision for Safety, Fiscal Responsibility, and Community With a family of his own and two sons who have followed in his Scouting footsteps, Stuart is deeply invested in making West U a safer, stronger, and more vibrant community. “Public safety is my top priority. Our police department must have the resources to recruit, retain, train, and fully equip a complete law enforcement force,” he emphasized. Stuart also recognizes the importance of maintaining one of the lowest property tax rates in the region while ensuring critical infrastructure investments for the future. From improving drainage systems and enhancing fire and emergency services to prioritizing parks, libraries, and civic centers, he believes in a proactive approach to city management.

A Leader Committed to Accountability One of Stuart’s core pledges is to uphold Zero-Based Budgeting, a practice ensuring that every tax dollar is accounted for with precision. “Fiscal responsibility isn’t just a talking point—it’s a discipline. Every expenditure should be reviewed, justified, and optimized for efficiency,” Stuart explained. His expertise as a CPA uniquely positions him to bring financial transparency and strategic planning to the City Council.

Advocating for Youth and Recreation Beyond city finances, Stuart is passionate about fostering a world-class environment for youth sports. “As an athlete and a father, I understand the importance of keeping our city’s sports facilities top-notch so that children from all backgrounds can participate,” he stated. Whether on the soccer fields, baseball diamonds, or in community recreation programs, he envisions a city where young athletes can thrive.

Your Voice, Your Vote West University Place residents will have the opportunity to shape their city’s future in the upcoming General Election on Saturday, May 3. Early voting runs from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29, with all ballots cast at West University Place City Hall (3800 University Boulevard). “A reliable, responsive, and respectful government begins with our City Council. Your vote is your voice, and this election is an opportunity to ensure that West U remains one of the best places to live and raise a family,” Stuart affirmed.

Nicholas Stuart's campaign is not just about policy—it's about people, community, and progress. With a track record of leadership, business expertise, and a passion for public service, his vision for West University Place is rooted in maintaining its charm while strategically planning for the future.

