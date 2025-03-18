Man facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found hanging from tree, sheriff’s office says

By Audra Schroeder, Romelo Styles

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on animal cruelty charges, after two dogs were found dead at his residence in Fort Pierce.

On Sunday evening, in collaboration with St. Lucie County Animal Safety, authorities responded to 2111 Dade Road and made contact with resident Salomon Cruz-Perez, 42.

In his backyard they discovered two adult dogs, a male and female, hanging from a tree, deceased. According to Sheriff Richard Del Toro, a few weeks prior, Cruz-Perez had asked Animal Control if they could euthanize the dogs for him.

A search warrant for the home led authorities to discover the dogs had been suspended from the tree by their necks, with “coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.”

Cruz-Perez is facing two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death. He is currently in St. Lucie County Jail.

The two deceased dogs are being transported to Orlando for a necropsy, to determine the cause and manner of death.

“Ask our state attorney’s office to absolutely prosecute to the maximum law,” Susan Parry with United for Animals told WPTV’s Romelo Styles.

During a Monday morning press conference, Sheriff Del Toro said Cruz-Perez’s bond is now set at $60,000.

The case is still under investigation.

