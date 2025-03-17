Skip to Content
Woman safely escapes after high winds detach porch from home

A woman is safe after high winds blew a porch right off of a home in Carroll Township
A woman is safe after high winds blew a porch right off of a home in Carroll Township
By Caitlyn Scott

    CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A woman is safe after high winds blew a porch right off of a home in Carroll Township, Washington County Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 was on the scene along Valley Avenue, where debris of the once connected porch could be seen scattered and tossed into a nearby yard.

We’re told a woman was inside of the home at the time but was able to make it out unharmed.

The high winds come as multiple counties in Western Pennsylvania were under various severe storm warnings that caused high winds, heavy rainfall and large amounts of hail.

