Two children killed by falling tree; investigation ongoing

By Taylor Thompson, Ruby Annas and Justin Berger

Click here for updates on this story

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two juveniles are dead after a tree fell on their home on Saturday, March 15, Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby confirmed.

Around 3:38 a.m. Connestee Fire Rescue and Transylvania County EMS got a call about a tree that fell on a structure with children trapped inside, a Connestee Fire Rescue press release said.

The residence is located about a mile away from Slick Rock Falls.

The single-wide trailer was crushed by an uprooted tree that was about 3 feet in diameter, the press release said.

The press release said family members informed firefighters there were two children stuck inside. The tree landed in their bedroom. Firefighters found the two boys, 11-year-old Joshua Leviskia and 13-year-old Josiah Leviskia, but they both were dead.

The mother requested that their names be shared.

Joshua and Josiah were sixth and seventh graders at Brevard Middle School. Their mother said the boys were great kids and avid flute players. She asks for your prayers.

The boys were found around 6:30 a.m. The process took nearly three hours, involving cutting the tree, lifting it and stabilizing it to retrieve the bodies, Connestee Fire Rescue said.

“They had to work to gain access to the bedroom. Whenever they made access to the bedroom it was immediate that they could see that the children had injuries that were not survivable,” said Connestee Fire Rescue Fire Chief Chase Owen.

The press release said there were five people in all who lived in the home, the three remaining, mom, dad and sister, were unharmed.

“Connestee Fire Rescue would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these two individuals. We would like to thank all of the agencies and companies which assisted with this unfortunate event,” the Connestee Fire Rescue press release said.

Sheriff Owenby added that it is a tough time for everybody involved, from the family to the first responders who worked the scene.

“It takes a toll on you. As bad as I hate to say it, we’re all human and nobody wants to ever experience that, but that’s the job that we do and unfortunately events like this happen,” said Connestee Fire Rescue Fire Chief Chase Owen.

Owen said his crews will have a critical incident stress briefing tonight addressing their mental health.

Owenby said this is still an ongoing investigation. The Connestee Fire Rescue said the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the investigation.

The additional resources involved were Toxaway Grading, West Grading, Carl’s Grading, Brevard Crane and the City of Brevard Public Works Department, the press release said.

The press release also added that a firefighter injured their back. They went to the hospital, were treated and then released.

The Leviskia home is uninhabitable. Owen said the American Red Cross and Anchor Baptist Church will assist the family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.