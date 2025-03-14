Skip to Content
Car crashes into school bus; five students transported by ambulance

Published 10:40 am

    LAFAYETTE PARISH, Lousiana (KATC) — Five students were transported to local hospitals after a car crashed into a Lafayette Parish school bus Friday morning.

LPSS officials say there were “no life-threatening injuries” among students taken to the hospital; they say another 15 students were taken by bus to Ridge Elementary School.

The crash happened when the bus driver had stopped, with their red lights on and their stop signs out. A car in traffic hit another car from behind – which pushed a car into the bus, LPSS officials say.

We’ve reached out to law enforcement and we’ll update this story as soon as we have more information.

