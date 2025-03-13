Students revive classmate who flatlined 3 times at Concordia University

By Duke Carter

MEQUON, Wisconsin (WISN) — Quick-thinking students save classmate’s life at Concordia University. The incident occurred at Concordia University in Mequon, where theatre student Humberto Barraza was revived three times after going into cardiac arrest.

Barraza experienced chest pain while practicing a dance move with another student in October. After returning to his dorm room and lying down, he went into a seizure and stopped breathing.

Fellow students immediately sprang into action. One performed CPR, while another used the “I’m Responding” app to alert first responders. Brooke Trendel, a part-time firefighter and student from two floors below, assisted with a defibrillator, delivering two shocks before paramedics arrived.

“I flatlined three times in total. But I’m good now,” Barraza said.

He spent a month in the hospital recovering, working to regain his speech and ability to walk. Though currently using a cane, Barraza is grateful to be out of the ICU and plans to continue his studies at Concordia University this fall.

Campus Officer Emmitt Smith, who responded to the scene, said, “I have a son of college age. And so, I wouldn’t treat him any different than my own kids.”

