Rescue crews hoist person to safety amid rushing creek water

By Julie Sharp

California (KCAL/KCBS) — A person trapped in their vehicle in a San Juan Capistrano creek bed amid rushing waters was rescued by swift water rescue teams Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:40 a.m. at Trabuco Creek and Rosenbaum roads. A video posted on X by Orange County Fire Authority shows a person being hoisted to safety by way of a helicopter rescue.

The person who was rescued is okay, according to OCFA.

No further information is available.

