New details emerge in man’s attempt to hire a hitman to kill ex-wife

By Malcolm Shields

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Michael Pine, of Boynton Beach, is charged with trying to hire a hitman, who was actually an undercover detective, to kill his ex-wife.

He was arrested in that sting operation.

A newly obtained arrest affidavit shows Pine told the undercover detective that his ex-wife needed to be “put down like a rabid dog.”

Throughout the conversations, Pine made it clear that his ultimate goal was to regain custody of his child.

According to the report, he told the undercover detective that once his ex-wife was dead, he would be able to “get his kid back” and everything would be “golden.”

According to deputies, Pine had been serving time in a Florida prison for aggravated stalking and other charges when he began expressing his desire to have his ex-wife murdered.

Authorities said he first tried to hire a “confidential source” as the hitman while in prison, who then reported it to authorities.

Investigators said Pine repeatedly blamed his ex-wife for his incarceration and offered $10,000 for her murder.

He is charged with attempted premeditated murder and is being held without bond.

