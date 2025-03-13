Around 75 shots fired during double shooting, report says

By Alex Suckow

SHIVELY, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in Shively over the weekend, and newly obtained police reports show just how intense the scene was.

It happened early Saturday evening in the 4100 block of Cheviot Drive, just south of Crums Lane.

Officials said an 18-year-old man died and a teen girl was hurt.

Police called the shooting a targeted attack, and on Tuesday, we learned three people were arrested.

One of the suspects is an 18-year-old man, Bri’kell Buckner. The other two are juveniles.

According to Buckner’s police report, around 75 shots were fired that evening. That’s how many shell casings were found.

A neighbor who spoke to WLKY said, “Being a veteran, it sounded like you were in Iraq. That’s how rapid the firepower was.”

Surveillance video from a residence next door showed three males wearing masks, blue surgical gloves, and each carrying a handgun running past the camera.

Another video from the area includes audio of the gunshot and the timecode matches when the suspects are seen on the camera fleeing, according to the report.

Police said when they obtained a search warrant for a property on National Turnpike, they found three handguns “deeply concealed within a wall” that had been “disassembled and tampered with.”

In arraignment court Wednesday, Bri’kell’s charges were listed as complicity murder, complicity assault, enhanced trafficking in controlled substance (Heroin), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $250,000 full cash with HIP if posted.

His next court hearing is March 21.

