Scott Peterson injured after interaction with another person at prison, officials say

By Jonathan Ayestas

IONE, California (KCRA) — Scott Peterson, the man convicted of murdering his wife and unborn son, was injured after an interaction with another person at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County, officials said Tuesday.

The injury happened Sunday, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Peterson is still in the prison after receiving minor injuries.

CDCR would not go into details on how Peterson was injured.

Peterson was convicted for the deaths of Laci and Connor on Christmas Eve in 2002, but the LA Innocence Project drew renewed attention to Peterson’s case as the organization believes it has evidence that could clear Peterson’s name.

The LA Innocence Project is a nonprofit that represents individuals it believes were wrongly convicted.

Paula Mitchell, Peterson’s attorney, argued in July 2024 that there is “a mountain of exculpatory evidence” that was never presented during the original murder trial that they want to access. She believes that a burglary at the home of the Petersons’ Modesto neighbor on Christmas Eve is connected to the murders.

Prosecutors said that just because “they want it does not mean they get it.”

Peterson is serving a life sentence after a judge overturned his death sentence in 2020.

