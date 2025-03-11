Fake flyers that mention genital inspections at public restrooms are found in Colorado

By Andrew Haubner

Colorado (KCNC) — Some flyers that mentioned gender inspections at public restrooms were recently put up in two different Colorado cities, and they caught many residents by surprise. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office answered calls from people in Wheat Ridge and Lakewood about the fake signs.

Crown Hill Park in Wheat Ridge was among the open space areas where the flyers were found. Crown Hill Cemetery was also targeted. The notices were posted on bathroom doors and said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would be having random genital inspections for those that use the restrooms starting in April.

The sheriff’s office immediately called out the fraud on social media, saying “Although the insinuation is absolutely absurd, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes it is important to clarify that our agency would never be involved in anything of this sort.”

Jefferson County resident Kira Depins said she was concerned to learn about the signs.

“I’m always using the open spaces and using the bathrooms frequently especially with little ones,” she said.

“There’s definitely a lot of stress going around our political atmosphere, but imitating an authority organization is really scary,” she said.

Despins feels it needed to be called out by law enforcement to not stoke any more concerns in the community.

“It’s hard to know where to trust and if we trust these sources and people are imitating these sources it just leads to more questions,” she said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep their eyes open and stay vigilant if any more similar signs are spotted they should be reported to their office right away.

