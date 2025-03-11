Body found in pond apparently had no limbs, according to 911 audio

By Monique John

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — ABC11 has obtained the 911 audio of a homeowner reporting that a body was found in the pond off Gainey Road in Cumberland County.

The caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

“It looks like there might be a part of a body floating out in the water … It’s like it’s been there a while. There’s no legs or arms or nothing on it,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

The caller said it apparently was a torso that was found in the water, triggering a two-day long investigation in an area of Fayetteville by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the chief medical examiner is still working to identify the body.

That investigation is going on as authorities also investigate the whereabouts of Clint Bonnell. The Green Beret went missing in January and lived just minutes from where the body was found.

The sheriff’s office simultaneously executed a search warrant at Bonnell’s home as they were investigating the pond nearby because of the body that was found.

However, it’s still unclear whether there’s a connection between the two cases.

