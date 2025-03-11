‘A weight was lifted’: Utah woman finds biological father, other family members through DNA

By Emma Benson

LEHI, Utah (KSL-TV) — RootsTech, the world’s largest genealogy event hosted by FamilySearch, is putting a spotlight on family history and stories of discovery.

One Lehi woman spent years searching for answers and made an interesting discovery.

For decades, Kerri Robbins wanted to find the missing piece to her family puzzle.

“Since I was 14, 16, I’ve wondered, ‘Who’s my dad? Who’s my dad?’” she said. “I wanted to find out who my dad was.”

Robbins’ mom had had her when she was 18, and when she asked about her dad, her mom said she couldn’t remember the name.

Years later, Robbins began trying various DNA tests, believing several different men could be the one. But she didn’t receive the results she hoped for.

“I was really disappointed,” she said.

Finally, Ancestry matched her to her dad.

“Such a weight was lifted from my shoulder, and just to have that peace and that knowledge and to be able to have more family,” she said.

Unfortunately, her biological father had passed away in 2002, but she has been able to see his life through photographs and even connect with new aunts and cousins she had never known.

“The more the better,” she said.

Robbins’ new-found family has been by her side, especially through her battle with radon-induced lung cancer.

“The prayer and support of so many friends I know is why I’m still here now,” she said.

Robbins is now an advocate for radon awareness, encouraging others to get their homes tested.

“If I can prevent anybody else from having the same thing happen to them, that makes what I’m going through all worth it,” she said.

Robbins is grateful she discovered these new familial connections and is confident that one day she’ll get to finally meet her dad.

“I don’t know him now, but I will at some time,” she said.

