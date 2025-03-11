3 arrested in stabbing during fight over $50

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Click here for updates on this story

TOOELE, Utah (KSL) — Three people have been arrested in a stabbing in Tooele County during a fight that apparently began over $50.

Tyrell James Brady, 39, and Stephanie Nicole Gilmore, 33, were each arrested for investigation of attempted murder, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. Kimberly Ann Crinan, 30, was arrested for investigation of obstruction of justice.

The investigation began when a man was dropped off at Mountain West Medical Center with stab wounds early Sunday.

“It was reported that a male victim was stabbed with a knife in shoulder, neck and multiple times in the right limbs,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The man was later transported to the University of Utah Hospital for further treatment.

Crinan was identified as the woman who dropped off the victim. She at first claimed she picked up the victim at a bar in Tooele, the affidavit says. However, when detectives went to the bar, “no blood was found at the scene where Crinan claimed to have picked up the victim.”

Using surveillance cameras and data from a tracking device placed on Crinan’s car from a prior investigation, police said they determined that she arrived at the victim’s home late Saturday night, then went back to her own residence.

“The tracking history shows Crinan’s vehicle left her residence approximately one hour later and went down Main Street directly to Mountain West Medical Center at a high rate of speed and arrived at 12:02 a.m.,” according to the affidavit.

Crinan never went to the bar as she claimed, investigators determined. “Her story does not match what she told the police last night. Also based off the information received from (a confidential source) and the vehicle tracking history, it is believed the stabbing occurred at Crinan’s residence,” the affidavit says.

After police located Crinan and took her into custody, she admitted she “wasn’t telling the truth and said the victim told her to tell law enforcement the statement she provided,” according to the arrest report.

She then said there had been a confrontation between the victim and two others in front of her house.

“Video footage was obtained from surrounding neighbors, near Crinan’s residence. The video footage shows a fight occur in front of Crinan’s residence. A female can be heard yelling, ‘Get him baby, hit him,'” the affidavit states. “The fight stops and you can hear a male say, ‘Let’s go, man.’ The vehicle drives off shortly and a male (is seen) walking up the driveway toward Crinan’s residence. Investigators responded to Cirinan’s residence and found blood in the road, onto the sidewalk and leading to Crinan’s driveway.”

Detectives learned that Brady owed the victim $50 and the victim confronted Brady and Gilmore who were parked in front of the residence, the affidavit states.

“Both Gillmore and Brady said the victim came out and punched Brady in the face who was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle. Brady said he got out of his car and began trying to fight with the victim. Brady said the victim got him in a headlock and eventually let go. Gilmore said the same thing and told me she tried pulling the victim off Brady. Both Brady and Gilmore denied stabbing the victim during the fight,” according to the affidavit.

However, when detectives searched Brady’s vehicle, “blood stains were observed on his driver’s door handle and on the inside of the driver’s door.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.