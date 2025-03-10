Skip to Content
WATCH: Teen golf course worker saves man’s life with CPR he learned in school

By Cameron Polom

    Arizona (KNXV) — When a man collapsed at the golf course where he worked, Perry High School sophomore Gabe Castro didn’t hesitate—he took action.

With no AED nearby, Gabe performed life-saving CPR for 12 straight minutes, keeping the man alive until help arrived.

The man survived and is now recovering, grateful for the 16-year-old who went way beyond his job responsibilities that day.

He learned the life-saving skills just months earlier in a sports medicine class. After acing the real-life test, he’s being hailed as a hero, but Gabe insists he was simply doing what anyone should in a similar situation.

