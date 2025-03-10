SWAT team arrests man for shooting into USF student housing: Police

By Rebekah Nelson

TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WFTS) — A man was arrested after police say he shot into a USF housing center over the weekend.

The Temple Terrace Police Department said officers were called to the Vue Tampa Student Housing complex at 5610 Graduate Circle, on Saturday for reports of gunfire. Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Joshua Rocamora, shouting in the parking lot while firing a gun into an apartment. He then fled to his unit on another floor.

Police said officers quickly secured the area and the SWAT team was deployed, which attempted to negotiate with him for several hours. Rocamora, however, refused to engage.

Officers then used “specialized tactical resources,” including robotic technology, and Rocamora eventually surrendered without further incident. He is now facing charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a residential area and resisting without violence.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and the gun was recovered.

